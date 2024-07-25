World's tallest mass timber building? Milwaukee could take title

A new building proposal could change Milwaukee's skyline and set a world record.

The city announced plans Tuesday for multiple mixed-use buildings that would replace the Marcus Performing Arts Center parking structure at Water and State.

While one building would become the state's tallest, another would be the world's tallest mass timber building.

What to make of mass timber

The proposed mass timber building would be the third of its kind in Milwaukee. The Ascent on Van Buren was the most recent build.

"These are more popular in Europe and other countries," said North Shore Fire Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker.

Renderings of proposed development in place of existing Marcus Performing Arts Center parking structure

Whitaker said don't let the wood fool you; with building code requirements and updated technology, mass timber buildings are fire safe.

"The building is considered in my eyes, a safe kind of building. It’s just the perception sometimes you have when you think of wood," Whitaker said. "The time it would take to burn through one of those pieces of timber, I couldn’t even imagine what that time would be. It’s going to be much longer – the sprinkler system is going to put the fire in check before it’ll burn through that."

Whitaker said mass timber is made to withstand a lot of weight, and the way it's structured, it wouldn't collapse.

"The technology is there, it is based on code requirements that are solid," he said.

Location for proposed development in place of Marcus Performing Arts Center parking structure

Development plans

The project would include residential units, offices, retail space, hotel room and parking – and potentially the tallest building in the state.

Currently, the tallest building in Wisconsin is the US Bank Center, which stands 601 feet tall. The proposed building would stand 613 feet.

The mass timber structure would be a separate building.

The project is still in its early stages with a lot left to be finalized. Negotiations are expected to last another year.