Packers, Jordan Love reach record contract extension: report

article

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love agreed to terms on a record-setting contract extension, according to a Friday report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said the four-year, $220 million deal makes Love the highest paid quarterback in NFL history – despite only starting one full season

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contract includes a $75 million signing bonus and $155 in new, full guaranteed money.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The 25-year-old Love hadn't been practicing with the Packers in training camp this week while the contract talks were unresolved, though he had been attending workouts and was participating in all other team activities. Love's contract had been set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

The Packers are betting on the promise Love showed during his late-season surge last year.

Green Bay had signed Love to a one-year extension in May 2023 that included $13.5 million in guaranteed money with another $9 million in incentives. That deal gave the Packers time to evaluate Love as he entered his first season as a starter after Rodgers, a four-time MVP, was traded to the Jets.

First season as starter

Love responded by completing 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season while improving dramatically as the season wore on.

He threw 21 touchdown passes with only one interception during a nine-game stretch that culminated with a 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in a wild-card playoff game. Love did throw two second-half interceptions the following week in a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Love’s 32 touchdown passes ranked second in the league, behind Dallas’ Dak Prescott (36).

Love had made only one career start before last season. After the Packers traded up to select him out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Love spent his first three seasons backing up Rodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.