Contact 6 helps viewers save $22,000+ in June 2024

From a canceled concert to a canceled cruise, consumers wrote to Contact 6 in June when their plans went awry.

Back on June 22, Rachel Wagner was waiting for a Dave Matthews Band concert to start when a storm crashed into Alpine Valley.

"Everything was great when we got there," said Wagner. "Then, there was a message that stated, "you need to return to your cars."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The show was canceled and rescheduled for one week later.

"It was a Sunday versus a Saturday and a lot of us have to work early, and some of us are traveling an hour to get there," said Wagner. "We decided we couldn’t go."

Rachel Wagner

Wagner asked her online ticket seller for a refund. Her request was denied.

"I talked to my mom about it and that’s when she suggested to contact you guys," said Wagner.

Within a few days of writing to Contact 6, Wagner got her refund.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Being able to actually have someone listen and help us was extraordinary," said Wagner.

Wagner’s $100 in savings are among the $22,172.28 that FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them save in June 2024. Working behind the camera, the segment’s associate producer got a Waukesha woman a partial refund of $1,500 for a garage door repair after she felt grossly overcharged.

Contact 6 also helped a Milwaukee get a $740 refund for three money orders stolen from a mail collection box that were illegally washed and cashed. Also, thanks to Contact 6, a Caledonia man is back on his prescription drug plan after his insurer canceled the plan by mistake.

Contact 6 June 2024 resolutions

For two years, Gwen Keno in Bay View tried on her own to get a refund from travel insurance.

"I just happened to be watching TV and your face popped up and I thought, "I’m going to get in contact with Jenna Sachs," said Keno.

Keno has taken several cruises to the Caribbean and Hawaii. She even renewed her wedding vows on a cruise ship. In 2022, she had to cancel one cruise for mental health reasons at her doctor’s recommendation.

"He’s like, "something could happen on the cruise and then what do you do?" recalled Keno.

Gwen Keno

Contact 6 reached out to the insurance broker on Keno’s behalf and she finally got $1,700 back.

"What’s better than relieved?" said Keno. "I felt like I lose a thousand pounds on a 100-pound diet."

In June, Contact 6 helped viewers save anywhere from $190 on a cable bill to $5,000 for a car repair. To find out if the consumer segment might be able to help you, file a complaint form.