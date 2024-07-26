Country Thunder in Kenosha County; 24 arrests, 100 citations issued
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said there were 24 arrests and 100 citations issued related to County Thunder.
The music festival was held in Twin Lakes from July 18-21.
Total Criminal Arrests: 24
- Disorderly Conduct – 10
- Resisting an Officer – 3
- Substantial Battery – 2
- Battery – 2
- Obstructing an Officer – 1
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 1
- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault – 1
- Child Abuse – Intentionally Cause Harm – 1
- Intimidation of Victim – 1
- Carrying Concealed Weapon – 1
- Bail Jumping – 1
Total County Ordinance Citations: 100
- Underage Alcohol Violation – 54
- Obstructing/Resisting an Officer – 11
- Trespassing - 10
- Disorderly Conduct – 8
- Possession of Marijuana – 4
- Defraud Recreational Facility – 3
- Possession of Open Intox. in Motor Vehicle – 2
- Possession of Fireworks – 1
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 1
- Lewd and Lascivious - 1
- Identification Card Violation – 1
- Inattentive Driving – 1
- Reckless Driving – 1
- Operate While Suspended – 1
- Following too Closely – 1