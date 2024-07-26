Expand / Collapse search

Country Thunder in Kenosha County; 24 arrests, 100 citations issued

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 26, 2024 10:37am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Country Thunder in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said there were 24 arrests and 100 citations issued related to County Thunder.

The music festival was held in Twin Lakes from July 18-21.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Total Criminal Arrests: 24

  • Disorderly Conduct – 10 
  • Resisting an Officer – 3
  • Substantial Battery – 2
  • Battery – 2 
  • Obstructing an Officer – 1
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 1 
  • 2nd Degree Sexual Assault – 1
  • Child Abuse – Intentionally Cause Harm – 1
  • Intimidation of Victim – 1
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon – 1 
  • Bail Jumping – 1 

Total County Ordinance Citations: 100

  • Underage Alcohol Violation – 54
  • Obstructing/Resisting an Officer – 11
  • Trespassing - 10
  • Disorderly Conduct – 8 
  • Possession of Marijuana – 4
  • Defraud Recreational Facility – 3
  • Possession of Open Intox. in Motor Vehicle – 2
  • Possession of Fireworks – 1
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 1
  • Lewd and Lascivious - 1
  • Identification Card Violation – 1
  • Inattentive Driving – 1 
  • Reckless Driving – 1 
  • Operate While Suspended – 1 
  • Following too Closely – 1