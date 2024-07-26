Country Thunder in Kenosha County; 24 arrests, 100 citations issued

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said there were 24 arrests and 100 citations issued related to County Thunder.

The music festival was held in Twin Lakes from July 18-21.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Total Criminal Arrests: 24

Disorderly Conduct – 10

Resisting an Officer – 3

Substantial Battery – 2

Battery – 2

Obstructing an Officer – 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 1

2nd Degree Sexual Assault – 1

Child Abuse – Intentionally Cause Harm – 1

Intimidation of Victim – 1

Carrying Concealed Weapon – 1

Bail Jumping – 1

Total County Ordinance Citations: 100