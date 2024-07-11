Open Record: The Girl With Sunken Eyes
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Fiction writers from all over the world sent money to help a Wisconsin mom whose daughter was in the hospital. But, they soon discovered the leader of their online book club had a troubling secret. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn reveals how the authors' first clue was a FOX6 investigation from 2020.
