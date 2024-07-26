Brewers, Sargento, Hunger Task Force team up to fight hunger

The Milwaukee Brewers and Sargento Cheese are teaming up with Hunger Task Force to fight hunger this summer.

On Friday, July 28, the Brewers' Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick welcomed kids as they got a free, nutritious meal.

"We believe from Sargento that everybody deserves an opportunity to have a meal. That's why we partner with the Hunger Task Force for many, many years on a number of different programs to make sure we're doing our part to make sure they we're alleviating hunger in our community," said Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento.

The Brewers Street Team coordinated tailgate games, kickball, face painting and much more Friday. The kids also got a free baseball mitt.