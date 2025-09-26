Sheboygan Falls homicide, arrest made after drive-by shooting

The Brief A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Sheboygan Falls on Wednesday. The Sheboygan Falls Police Department announced a suspect has been arrested. The victim, originally from Canada, was a husband and father to a 5-week-old baby.



The Sheboygan Falls Police Department announced a suspect has been arrested for reckless homicide after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning.

What they're saying:

Mike Robinson, 32, was shot on Monroe Street. His family told FOX6 that Robinson was a husband and father to a 5-week-old baby. Originally from Canada, he was in town for a golf tournament. His sister's wedding, originally scheduled for next week, has now been canceled. Instead, there will be a funeral.

On Friday, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant on Kroos Court in Sheboygan as part of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police said 35-year-old Luis Cruz Burgos was arrested for first-degree reckless homicide and will be held at the Sheboygan County Detention Center.

Family speaks

What they're saying:

Mike's brother, Jacob Robinson, said Mike was in town for a golf tournament – and hit a hole-in-one less than 24 hours before he was killed.

"There’s no words. There’s no words," said Jacob Robinson, the victim's brother. "My brother was taken unexpectedly from us, and I just want justice and his name to be known."

Family members said Mike and the rest of his group were leaving a bar, and asked a delivery driver for a ride home. Family members said security footage shows the group eventually walked away, but then what appears to be the same car circled back to the group. That is when family members say the shooting happened.

Police will neither confirm nor deny that is what happened. But they did say they do not believe the victim and shooter knew each other.

What you can do:

A Go Fund Me account has been established for the Robinson family as they plan to bring Mike's body home to Canada.