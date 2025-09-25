Sheboygan Falls fatal shooting; victim's family speaks with FOX6 News

The Brief The family of a man who was fatally shot in Sheboygan Falls has spoken with FOX6 News. Those family members shared what they believe happened to Mike Robinson early on Wednesday, Sep. 24. Investigators are searching for the shooter, and say they are looking for a dark, small SUV.



FOX6 News has new details about what led up to a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Sheboygan Falls. On Thursday, Sept. 25, family members said the victim spent his last day doing what he loved. Meanwhile, police are searching for the shooter.

Family members tell FOX6 News 32-year-old Mike Robinson, originally from Canada, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Monroe Street early Wednesday morning.

Mike Robinson

Mike's brother, Jacob Robinson, said Mike was in town for a golf tournament – and hit a hole-in-one less than 24 hours before he was killed.

The investigation

What we know:

Sheboygan Falls police are not saying what led up to the shooting. They did say they are looking for a dark, small SUV.

Family members say Mike and the rest of his group were leaving a bar, and asked a delivery driver for a ride home. Family members say security footage shows the group eventually walked away, but then what appears to be the same car circled back to the group. That is when family members say the shooting happened.

Mike Robinson

Police will neither confirm nor deny that is what happened. But they did say they do not believe the victim and shooter knew each other.

Family grieves

What they're saying:

"There’s no words. There’s no words," said Jacob Robinson, the victim's brother. "My brother was taken unexpectedly from us, and I just want justice and his name to be known."

Jacob said his brother has a 5-week-old baby with his wife – and their sister's wedding, originally scheduled for next week, has been canceled. Instead, there will be a funeral.

Jacob Robinson

"My heart wrenches for my sister. I can’t explain how that feels to have to cancel your wedding because of your brother’s funeral is going to replace the wedding," Robinson said. "I don’t have any emotions other than pain and sadness. He was such an incredible young man."

Sheboygan Falls police put out a news release on Thursday afternoon indicated "no suspects have been apprehended and the motive behind this senseless act remains under investigation. The department is committed to utilizing all available resources to apprehend those responsible and hold them accountable for their actions."

Invsetigators are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist law enforcement.

What you can do:

A Go Fund Me account has been established for the Robinson family as they plan to bring Mike's body home to Canada.