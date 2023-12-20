Sheboygan Falls disturbance; man accused in attack, setting house on fire

article

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence on Sunset Avenue in the Town of Sheboygan Falls on Tuesday evening, Dec. 19 for a disturbance.

A 911 caller indicated their female neighbor had a protective order against a man who was now inside the home. A news release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the man had physically attacked the woman, was destroying property, threatened to burn down the home and was engaging in self-harm.

From outside the residence, the first deputy on scene spotted the man inside the home dumping gasoline throughout the structure. The deputy entered the home and the man lit a fire inside the home that was fueled by gasoline. Officials say the man was physically resistant to the deputy’s attempts to take him into custody.

A second deputy arrived at the scene and they were able to restrain the man as he continued to physically resist their efforts to control and remove him from the home. By the time they were able to control the man, the fire had grown substantially. Because the house was now filling with heavy smoke, officials say the deputies were forced to exit the residence as they were being overcome by the smoke.

As more deputies arrived, they retrieved and used numerous fire extinguishers in an attempt to put out the fire. They were eventually able to re-enter the home and remove the man from a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man was later taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center where he is being held on potential charges of:

Disorderly Conduct (Domestic Violence)

Battery (Domestic Violence)

Intimidation of a Victim

Criminal Damage to Property

2nd Degree Reckless Endangering of Safety

Arson

The fire was completely extinguished by the fire department, but the home suffered substantial damage, officials said.

Two deputies were taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

The woman was located nearby with non-life threatening injuries. She is being assisted by the Red Cross.