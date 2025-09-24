Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan Falls fatal shooting; nobody in custody

Published  September 24, 2025 10:56am CDT
Sheboygan Falls fatal shooting investigation

The Brief

    • Sheboygan Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday, Sept. 24.
    • Officials say the victim was shot by someone driving an SUV.
    • The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - Sheboygan Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Monroe Street between Broadway and Water early on Wednesday, Sept. 24. 

Fatal shooting investigation

What we know:

A news release says just after midnight, officers responded to an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. When first responders arrived on the scene, life-saving measures were attempted. However, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was shot by an unknown individual driving a vehicle. The motive behind the shooting is unclear, officials said. The suspect vehicle is only described as a small, dark-colored SUV. 

What you can do:

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department is urging anyone with information on this incident to call police at 920-467-7902.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Sheboygan Falls Police Department.

