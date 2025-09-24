Sheboygan Falls fatal shooting; nobody in custody

article

The Brief Sheboygan Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday, Sept. 24. Officials say the victim was shot by someone driving an SUV. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.



Sheboygan Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Monroe Street between Broadway and Water early on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Fatal shooting investigation

What we know:

A news release says just after midnight, officers responded to an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. When first responders arrived on the scene, life-saving measures were attempted. However, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was shot by an unknown individual driving a vehicle. The motive behind the shooting is unclear, officials said. The suspect vehicle is only described as a small, dark-colored SUV.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department is urging anyone with information on this incident to call police at 920-467-7902.