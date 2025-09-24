Sheboygan Falls fatal shooting; nobody in custody
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - Sheboygan Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Monroe Street between Broadway and Water early on Wednesday, Sept. 24.
Fatal shooting investigation
What we know:
A news release says just after midnight, officers responded to an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. When first responders arrived on the scene, life-saving measures were attempted. However, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The preliminary investigation shows the victim was shot by an unknown individual driving a vehicle. The motive behind the shooting is unclear, officials said. The suspect vehicle is only described as a small, dark-colored SUV.
What you can do:
The Sheboygan Falls Police Department is urging anyone with information on this incident to call police at 920-467-7902.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Sheboygan Falls Police Department.