Sheboygan Falls shooting, chase into Milwaukee County; man charged

A 24-year-old has been criminally charged after allegedly shooting his godfather, stealing a car at gunpoint and being involved in a high-speed chase.

What we know:

The accused is Hennessy Drain of Milwaukee. He has been charged with the following:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Armed carjacking

Pointing a firearm at another (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Hennessy Drain

The backstory:

It happened in Sheboygan Falls on Wednesday, June 11.

According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, crews were dispatched to the area of Giddings Avenue (State Highway 32) and Guilford Street for a report of two people shot.

The shooting victims, a 67-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, were taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors said Drain was arguing with 39-year-old Kelvin Hibbler, and both were staying at their godfather’s home.

Investigators said the godfather tried to break up the fight, but got caught in the crossfire. He was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Prosecutors said he was shot in the back, and Drain was behind him.

Hibbler was shot as well, but denied having a gun.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say they found five shell casings from two different guns inside the home. Then Drain allegedly got into a woman's parked car and held a gun to her head.

Investigators say that the woman got out of the car and Drain sped off. That started a chase, and Ozaukee County stepped in.

The pursuit reached speeds of up to 125 miles per hour until Drain hit spike sticks in Milwaukee County, lost control and crashed into another car that Michael Horne was in.

Local perspective:

"I never thought that I would be in position of being a crime victim," Horne said. "I said, ‘What was that?’ And then it happened again, I guess the car was still rolling as he jumped out. And at that point I realized this is not going to be an ordinary case where you exchange your insurance information."

Prosecutors say Drain tried to run before he was taken into custody.

"It was interesting, you know, like an inadvertent apprehension, you know, like, okay that thing did stop at our tailgate."

Horne said he suffered minor injuries and is grateful it wasn't worse.

Hibbler was not charged in the shooting.

Drain's bond is set at $500,000.

He's also facing three traffic citations, including reckless driving-endangering safety, hit-and-run, and operating without a valid license.

What's next:

Drain will be back in court on Monday, July 14.