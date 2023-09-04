Sheboygan Falls boater dead, went into Lake Michigan

article

A Sheboygan Falls man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Labor Day.

Sheriff's officials said it happened around 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 near Whistling Straits.

The victim, 62, was on a boat a short distance off the coast of the golf course when he reportedly went into the water and didn't resurface.

The other person on the boat pulled him to shore and began life-saving measures, but the man passed away.

The sheriff's office is investigating.