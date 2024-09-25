Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief accused; sex assault of child

article

The Brief The Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief is accused of second-degree sexual assault of a child. A criminal complaint filed against John Albright indicates the alleged crime happened in August 2008 or August 2009. Albright is being held in the Shebogayn County Detention Center.



Sheboygan Falls Assistant Fire Chief John Albright is being held at the Sheboygan County Detention Center, charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.

According to the criminal complaint filed in this case, a detective with the Sheboygan Police Department was assigned on Sept. 11 to investigate a child sexual assault that occurred in Sheboygan Falls in either August 2008 or August 2009.

The detective spoke with the victim who reported when he was a teen, Albright hosted a party. The victim reported he was escorted to the party by the defendant. On the way to the party, the complaint indicates Albright, now 45, asked the victim about puberty and at one point, touched the victim inappropriately. Later on the same walk, the complaint indicates the defendant "performed oral sex" on the victim.

The victim told the detective the "defendant stated it was a misunderstanding," the defendant "seemed kind of panicked afterwards," and "the defendant seemed buzzed from alcohol consumption," the complaint says. The victim also reported "he has had casual conversation with the defendant since this occurred," the complaint says. The victim also told the detective the defendant had invited him to be in the defendant's hot tub.

A news release from the Sheboygan Falls Police Department says Albright has been placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Sheboygan Falls Police Department at 920-467-7902.