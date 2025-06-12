Sheboygan Falls shooting, 2 injured; suspect arrested after chase

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting in Sheboygan Falls on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. A suspect was arrested after a police chase that went through Ozaukee County into Milwaukee County. Authorities say the suspect and the victims are acquaintances and know each other.



Two people were injured in a shooting in Sheboygan Falls on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Sheybogan Falls Police Department, police and fire crews were dispatched to the area of Giddings Avenue (State Highway 32) and Guilford Street around 4:15 p.m. for a report of two people shot.

The shooting victims, a 67-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, were taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment of life-threatening injuries. They are both expected to survive.

Scene in Sheboygan Falls

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, fled the area before officers arrived.

Police chase

What we know:

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies positioned along I-43 began to monitor for the suspect’s vehicle, a 2021 gray Jeep Cherokee.

At about 4:49 p.m., they saw the vehicle heading south on I-43 near Saukville.

Scene in Sheboygan Falls

Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not pull over and sped away, and the chase ensued.

Wisconsin State Patrol deployed spike strips on I-43 near Good Hope Road in Milwaukee County, which successfully blew one of the vehicle's tires.

The vehicle lost control, struck the rear of a Ford F-150, and came to a stop on the roadway south of Silver Spring Road.

The suspect got out of the vehicle while it was still moving and attempted to run away.

After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

Investigation

What we know:

The investigation revealed the suspect went to a home armed with a handgun and confronted the 39-year-old man. The suspect fired the gun and struck both victims.

The 39-year-old victim got a handgun and fired back at the suspect, but did not strike him. No one else was injured.

Scene in Sheboygan Falls

Authorities say the suspect and the victims are acquaintances and know each other, and this was an isolated incident.

Suspect facing charges

What we know:

The 24-year-old suspect is being held at the Sheboygan County Detention Center on the following charges:

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Sheybogan Falls PD is actively investigating.

Additional charges will be forwarded to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the offenses committed in Ozaukee County.

Neighbors respond

What they're saying:

A man who said he was hit on I-43 by the suspect shared a photo of the Jeep after the crash.

Grayson Patz said he heard five gunshots coming from his neighbor’s home. He said he hid in his garage until he heard a car take off.

"I was wondering if it was actual gunshots or if I was just being paranoid," he said. "It feels kind of scary knowing that happened right next to me."

Scene in Sheboygan Falls

His father, Kurt Patz, later saw law enforcement on the interstate.

"The weird part was that there were multiple police cars coming down southbound at the same time," Kurt Patz recalled. "I never would have thought there would have been a connection between what I was seeing on the highway and what had just happened next door."