Sheboygan County fatal crash; semi, Jeep collide, 2 dead

Two people are dead after a crash Sheboygan Falls crash Thursday, Dec. 7. The crash involved a semi and a Jeep.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center received several 911 calls regarding a semi-tractor trailer that had flipped at the intersection of State Highway 32 and County Road J.

A 67-year-old woman from the town of Sheboygan was driving the Jeep, investigators said. She was driving west on County Road J and had stopped at an intersection. The vehicle then continued west and pulled into the path of a semi that was headed south on State Highway 32.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep died as a result of their injuries in the collision. They have been identified as 67-year-old Debra Krueger and 37-year-old Jennifer Rozek.

The semi, a 2002 Kenworth, was being operated by a 26-year-old man from Denmark, Wisconsin.