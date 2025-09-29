Sheboygan Falls fatal shooting; man accused, initial court appearance

The Brief A 35-year-old Sheboygan man is accused of fatally shooting a tourist in Sheboygan Falls. Luis Cruz Burgos is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of Mike Robinson on Sept. 24. Bond was Cruz Burgos was set at $2 million on Monday, Sept. 29.



Luis Cruz Burgos of Sheboygan says he is innocent. But prosecutors say he shot and killed a tourist in Sheboygan Falls.

What we know:

Cruz Burgos made his initial appearance in Sheboygan County court on Monday, Sept. 29. The hearing was done through a translator.

Cruz Burgos, 35, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors said he shot and killed 32-year-old Mike Robinson on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Robinson was in town for a golf trip. Prosecutors say Robinson the group he was with could not find a ride back to their hotel, so they offered a delivery driver cash for a ride. Investigators said that man, Cruz Burgos, asked for more money, so the group declined and started to walk.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle similar to the one Cruz Burgos was driving making a U-turn and pass the group.

Cruz Burgos said the people in the group were calling him stupid, and one flipped him off as he drove away.

Police say three witnesses, two who were "highly intoxicated" said they did not see the shooter, but are more than certain it was the same person and vehicle Cruz Burgos was driving.

No gun located

What they're saying:

Cruz Burgos said he denied the shooting – and investigators did not find a gun in his car.

"There’s no known criminal record whatsoever, violent or not," said Mitchell Lacombe, defense attorney. "That charge has not been proven yet."

"During an interview he said a CCW permit in Philadelphia. He acknowledged previously owning firearms, but then said he no longer possessed any," said Joel Umanski, prosecutor.

What's next:

Bond for Cruz Burgos was set at $2 million. Cruz Burgos will be back in Sheboygan County court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8.