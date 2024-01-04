Johnsonville closing Sheboygan Falls plant, part of acquisition

article

Johnsonville will shut down one of its Sheboygan Falls plants, the company confirmed Thursday, as part of an acquisition.

The sausage company said its acquisition of Salm Partners – which includes the purchase of a Green Bay-area production plant – will lead to a closure of the Meadowside plant on Johnsonville's existing Sheboygan Falls campus.

The Meadowside plant will close by the end of 2024, while two other plants on the Sheboygan Falls campus will remain in operation. Johnsonville said it hopes there will be no layoffs associated with the move, but does anticipate some workforce adjustments.

While early in the process, the company confirmed all 390 Meadowside employees will have a position with Johnsonville through at least the end of June.

Salm Partners will remain its own entity despite the acquisition, Johnsonville said, with its current leadership and business model operating as it does today.