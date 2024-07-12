Silver Alert: Sheboygan Falls man missing, last seen Thursday

article

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing 84-year-old Alan Brunnbauer of Sheboygan Falls, last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.

Brunnbauer is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 189 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he left his home in his gray 2023 Chevrolet Equinox SUV – Wisconsin plates ASA-1764.

Brunnbauer left home without his phone or wallet, police said. It is also believed that he has dementia.

Anyone with information on Brunnbauer's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheboygan Falls Police Department at 920-459-3112.