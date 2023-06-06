Sheboygan Falls fire; garage fully engulfed, spread to main residence

article

Firefighters on Tuesday, June 6 responded to the scene of a fire on Meadowlark Road south of County Road J in Sheboygan Falls. The call came in around 2:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found the garage was fully engulfed and spreading the northwest side of the residence. The fire spread to the main residence, causing severe damage.

All residents were accounted for and uninjured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.