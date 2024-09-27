Johnsonville to keep Sheboygan Falls Meadowside facility open

article

The Source A Johnsonville facility in Sheboygan Falls will stay open, the company said, months after plans to close it were announced. The planned closure was tied to the sausage company's acquisition of Salm Partners.



Johnsonville will keep its Meadowside plant open, the company announced Friday, months after it announced plans to shutter the Sheboygan Falls facility.

In January, the sausage company said its acquisition of Salm Partners – which included the purchase of a Green Bay-area production plant – would lead to the Meadowside plant's closure by the end of 2024. Two other Sheboygan Falls facilities were to remain open.

In a statement on Friday, the company told FOX6 News the decision to keep Meadowside comes after it re-evaluated current and future growth plans for Johnsonville’s and Salm Partners’ businesses. Since the acquisition, the company has added 140 new jobs in the state across its Sheboygan Falls, Denmark and Watertown sites.

The closure of the Meadowside facility was never expected to lead to layoffs, the company said. In total, Johnsonville said it currently employees more than 2,400 people in Wisconsin with positions still available.