2025 Wisconsin spring election; school referendums on the ballot

In addition to local and statewide races and depending on where you live, you may also be faced with school district referendums in the 2025 Wisconsin Spring Election. Racine, Sheboygan Falls, and Arrowhead are all asking for millions of dollars. You decide on April 1, 2025.



Voters will be headed to the polls on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Wisconsin.

More than 80 school districts have referendums on the ballot totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, including some of the most expensive ones in southeastern Wisconsin.

From the record-breaking amount spent on statewide races, to the amount school districts are asking for in the form of referendums.

By the numbers:

RUSD

It starts with Racine Unified School District asking for $190 million over the next five years.

"This referendum aims to retain the budget that we currently have so that we can keep staffing where it’s at, keep class sizes where they're at," said Stacy Tapp with the Racine Unified School District.

It would also maintain programs, safety, and security.

The district is looking at a $24 million dollar deficit this year.

They say the cost to you is $35 per $100,000 of home value.

By the numbers:

Arrowhead High School

At Arrowhead School District in Waukesha County, after a previous referendum was defeated, the superintendent says they're now asking for $136 million to expand the north campus and level the building.

"You can see it's just starting to deteriorate from the moisture," said Superintendent Conrad Farner. "We've given tours to multiple families, none of them are choosing arrowhead."

He says the plan is cheaper than maintaining the two buildings for the next 20 years.

He says that the cost to you is $102 per $100,000 of home value.

By the numbers:

Sheboygan Falls School District

The Sheboygan Falls School District is hoping for $70 million.

That's a revised plan from its original fall proposal.

"Addressing some of our capitol needs that we have at our elementary and our high school," said Superintendent Zach Pethan.

He says some needs are doors, windows, and roof segments, a new addition to the high school for CTE programs, and a 4K learning area in the elementary schools.

Whether any of the referendums pass depends on you.