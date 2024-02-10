Early morning Sheboygan garage fire; $35,000 in damage

article

An early morning fire caused significant damage to a garage in Sheboygan on Saturday, Feb. 10.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, around 5:14 a.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center got a report of a garage fire near Taylor and Main.

Units arrived on scene in five minutes, and they found the garage was fully involved in fire, and it was starting to spread to the detached home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crews pulled a hose to the back of the house to limit damage to the home.

More fire crews arrived on the scene and worked to put out the fire with several hose lines and checked the home to make sure the fire had not spread to the interior.

Crews remained on the scene for about two hours, overhauling the garage and putting out hot spots.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The fire caused about $35,000 in damage. Nobody was hurt or displaced.