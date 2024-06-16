Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan County plane crash; no one injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 16, 2024 6:15pm CDT
Sheboygan
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - An airplane crashed in a field in Sheboygan County on Sunday, June 16.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly after 2 p.m. and crashed in a field near the airport.

Officials said three people were on the single-engine plane and nobody was injured. 

A preliminary investigation indicated the plane suffered some type of engine malfunction/failure which required an emergency landing.