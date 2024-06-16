Sheboygan County plane crash; no one injured

article

An airplane crashed in a field in Sheboygan County on Sunday, June 16.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly after 2 p.m. and crashed in a field near the airport.

Officials said three people were on the single-engine plane and nobody was injured.

A preliminary investigation indicated the plane suffered some type of engine malfunction/failure which required an emergency landing.