Sheboygan County plane crash; no one injured
article
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - An airplane crashed in a field in Sheboygan County on Sunday, June 16.
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly after 2 p.m. and crashed in a field near the airport.
Officials said three people were on the single-engine plane and nobody was injured.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
A preliminary investigation indicated the plane suffered some type of engine malfunction/failure which required an emergency landing.