Sheboygan apartment fire; cause under investigation

Firefighters on Thursday, Jan. 25 responded to the scene of a structure fire in Sheboygan.

Crews were called to the area of Pier Drive near Fishermans Row around 12:30 p.m. The first fire crews were able to locate the fire in a wall above a fireplace.

Crews opened the wall above the fireplace on both the inside and the outside of the building to extinguish the fire. Firefighters checked for fire extension in the apartments above the fire and did not find any extension of the fire to any other parts of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation.