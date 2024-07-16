$100K Sheboygan embezzlement case, woman sentenced to probation

article

A Sheboygan woman convicted of embezzling more than $100,000 from her former employer was sentenced on Monday to seven years of probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Krisi Kaiser worked for the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association. The 43-year-old pleaded no contest in May to a count of theft (business setting over $100,000). A second charge of uttering a forgery was dismissed and read into the court record.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint filed in February 2023, Kaiser admitted to the theft as she was being fired – telling the association's president-elect that it all started in 2017.

Kaiser claimed she had been "pressured by her deceased boyfriend to steal" and continued to do so after his death, per the complaint. She transferred money from the association's account into her personal one and fraudulently opened credit cards in the association's name.

Investigators said, when they reviewed credit statements, they saw Kaiser made personal purchases to places like grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and even liquor stores and casinos. There were regular charges to cellphone and streaming accounts and payments for flights across the country, too – even collect calls to inmates.