Kohler boy's candy business is sweet as can be

Leave it to an 11-year-old to make your mouth water with a list of candy. Truman McNitt is not just a fan of sweets, but his sugar-induced creations have landed him on an exclusive list as a finalist for Junior Achievement’s Young Entrepreneur Live competition. He is one of the youngest contestants to ever make it this far. He now hopes his business, which started with cotton candy sales from his backyard, will lead to a $10,000 scholarship.

McNitt said when he was just 10, he asked his mom if he could start his very own business.

"I'm like ‘Hey, mom, I like how you made your own business. I kinda look up to you as my role model. Can you help me start one?’ She's like, ‘Sure. Why not?'" McNitt said.

Just like that, Sugar Twist Trinkets was born. McNitt's big idea was sitting in their house the whole time.

"I'm like, well, we have a cotton candy machine. We have the basic stuff that we need to start a shop," McNitt said.

After first spinning cotton candy at his sister's daddy-daughter dance, McNitt upgraded his equipment and moved into a shed in the backyard. Eventually, he outgrew the space as well and moved the operation to his mom's office.

"I'm like, ‘Get this out of here, it’s my spot now,'" McNitt joked.

Today, the middle schooler's business is booming along with his array of products.

"We make freeze-dried charcuterie boards now," boasted McNitt.

McNitt sells products online and in his pop-up toy store he created inside his mom's Sheboygan business. Not bad for a kid juggling football and friends. The company's best decision may have been to add trinkets to the product.

"We decided to do it, because they don't put them in cereal boxes anymore," said McNitt.

"He thrives off of seeing people smile and enjoy themselves. And he's such a people person," said his mom, Caitlin.

The business has made McNitt's family very proud.

"He has so much energy and enthusiasm. I think the thing that really impresses me the most about Truman is his very, very big heart," said Caitlin McNitt.

McNitt is quick to point out he comes from a long line of entrepreneurs. His family members are credited with innovations that revolutionized products like the sink and the toilet seat. His idea is much sweeter.

"We just try to really just make people happy. Give them a place where they're allowed to eat candy," said McNitt.

McNitt's business has spun him his most impressive treat yet, Junior Achievement Young Entrpreneur Live finalist.