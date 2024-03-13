Sheboygan standoff near 9th and Humboldt ends

Authorities in Sheboygan asked the public to avoid the area of 9th and Humboldt due to a standoff on Wednesday, March 13.

Police said the fire department was initially called for a possible explosion around 10 a.m. – which was quickly determined instead to be a shooting inside a home. The victim, who police confirmed is a contractor, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived and established a perimeter around a home, trying to make contact with someone inside. They confirmed the standoff ended just before 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

"We ended up seeing them get a man into the ambulance. It looked like his head was wrapped up," said resident Kelly Klunk. "SWAT's been here ever since."

Police said area schools were notified about the situation but did not advise a lockdown.

"This is something that doesn’t happen in Sheboygan very often," resident Donovan Stych said. "Big police standoffs."

Police did not confirm how the shooter and the contractor knew each other, or why the contractor was at the house in the first place.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office assisted the Sheboygan Police Department.