Fatal stabbing in Sheboygan, man arrested after police standoff

Sheboygan police arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing on Friday night, July 5, after a standoff with police.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, just before 6 p.m., police responded to the area of 25th and Broadway for a report about a 33-year-old man who was stabbed by his 34-year-old roommate.

Neighbors initially helped the stabbing victim before an ambulance took him to a hospital. Despite lifesaving measures at the hospital, he died.

A search warrant was issued for the home where the stabbing happened and the Sheboygan Police Department’s Emergency Response Team was deployed.

Officers tried to talk with the suspect, but he stayed inside the home for several hours without responding.

Eventually, officers used a vehicle-mounted ram to breach the front door of the home and continued to issue commands for the suspect to cooperate. After several minutes, he left the home and was taken into custody.

The suspect is being referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide.

There is no ongoing risk to the public.