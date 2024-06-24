Sheboygan County barn fire; 40 ducks, chickens dead

article

Firefighters on Monday morning, June 24 responded to the scene of a barn fire in Sheboygan County.

Crews were dispatched to the area of County Road A North, east of Franklin Road, around 4 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a barn fully engulfed by fire. Approximately 40 ducks and chickens died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.