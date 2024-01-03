Thefts from Sheboygan metal salvage yard on city's north side

article

The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a series of thefts from Sadoff Iron, a local metal salvage yard on the north side of the city.

Officials noted in a post on the Sheboygan Police Department Facebook page that metal such as copper and red brass has been targeted during multiple, different incidents. Several thousand dollars worth of scrap metal has been stolen since the beginning of November.

Authorities say they recently made an arrest of a person for one of the thefts. Felony charges have been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators are working with salvage yards to implement preventative strategies to reduce their risk.

If you have information on scrap metal thefts, you are urged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333 or Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers.