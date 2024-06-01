Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan police officer shoots stabbing suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 1, 2024 2:35pm CDT
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan police officer shot a stabbing suspect, who allegedly charged at officers with a knife, on Friday, May 31.

It happened near 14th and Michigan shortly after 5 p.m. Police were initially called for a fight at an apartment.

Once they got to the scene, police found a 32-year-old man had stabbed a 48-year-old man. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Officers tried to negotiate with the 32-year-old suspect, who remained armed with a knife and refused to come out of the apartment. After nearly two hours of negotiations, police said the suspect came out with a knife and charged at officers.

An officer first retreated and tried using "less-lethal means of incapacitating the suspect," police said, before shooting the suspect one time. 

The suspect was then flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital for treatment, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, police said.