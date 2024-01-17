Sheboygan County I-43 crash, 3 vehicles involved

article

Three vehicles were involved in a Sheboygan County crash Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17.

It happened on I-43 northbound near Superior Avenue around 3:20 p.m. The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation, but road conditions and inattentive driving appear to be factors.

One vehicle was driven by a 31-year-old woman and had a 32-year-old male passenger. Both occupants are from Sheboygan County and had minor injuries.

A second vehicle was driven by a 38-year-old woman and had two kids inside. All three are from Brown County, and two of the people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The third vehicle was driven by a 19-year-old Manitowoc County woman. She, too, was taken to a hospital for injuries.