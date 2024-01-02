Packers FAN Hall of Fame finalists named; cast votes until Jan. 31

article

Ten finalists have been named in the search for the 26th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame – and two of them are from the FOX6 viewing area.

The Green Bay Packers were the first professional football team to have a hall of fame – something that started in 1998. A news release says it was founded for the purpose of annually honoring a devout and longtime Packers fan.

Packers fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with an essay of 500 words or less, accompanied by a photo, explaining why he or she should be recognized. From those nominations, 10 finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

This year’s 10 finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Nancy Beaulieu – Manitowoc

Dan Bogenschuetz – Sheboygan

Kris Burich – Colorado Springs, Colo.

Larry Kittoe – Ashwaubenon

Angela Kuemmel – Cleveland, Ohio

Lori Mueller – Eland, Wis.

Jeff Padon – Severn, Md.

Bruce Roehsner – Menomonee Falls

Terry Sportsman – Elgin, Ill.

Ken Stofen – Sturgeon Bay

Fans can read the finalists’ profiles and vote online by visiting packers.com/fhof. The winner will be selected by Packers fans and the Packers’ selection committee.

The voting deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024. Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.

The honoree's selection will be announced in late February 2024. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2024 Packers home game, along with four pre-game sideline passes; four passes to the Packers Hall of Fame; custom Packers jersey; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of Packers FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.