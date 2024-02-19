2024 Packers FAN Hall of Fame honoree revealed

The Green Bay Packers are revealing on Monday, Feb. 19 this year's Packers FAN Hall of Fame honoree.

The honoree will receive four club seats to a 2024 Packers home game, along with four pregame sideline passes; four passes to the Packers Hall of Fame; a custom Packers jersey; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

The honoree also gets his name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with an essay of 500 words or less, accompanied by a photo, explaining why he or she should be recognized. From those nominations, ten finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

This year’s ten finalists were:

Nancy Beaulieu – Manitowoc, Wis.

Dan Bogenschuetz – Sheboygan, Wis.

Kris Burich – Colorado Springs, Colo.

Larry Kittoe – Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Angela Kuemmel – Cleveland, Ohio

Lori Mueller – Eland, Wis.

Jeff Padon – Severn, Md.

Bruce Roehsner – Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Terry Sportsman – Elgin, Ill.

Ken Stofen – Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Packers were the first professional football team to have a hall of fame. The team enhanced that distinction in 1998 by establishing a Packers FAN Hall of Fame. It was founded for the purpose of annually honoring a devout and longtime Packers fan.