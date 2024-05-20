Sheboygan embezzlement case; no contest plea from woman accused

article

Krisi Kaiser, a Sheboygan woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her former employer, the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association, pleaded no contest on Monday, May 20 to a count of theft (business setting over $100,000). A second charge of uttering a forgery was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Kaiser is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint filed in February 2023, Kaiser admitted to the theft as she was being fired – telling the association's president-elect that it all started in 2017.

Kaiser claimed she had been "pressured by her deceased boyfriend to steal" and continued to do so after his death, per the complaint. She transferred money from the association's account into her personal one and fraudulently opened credit cards in the association's name.

Investigators said, when they reviewed credit statements, they saw Kaiser made personal purchases to places like grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and even liquor stores and casinos. There were regular charges to cellphone and streaming accounts and payments for flights across the country, too – even collect calls to inmates.