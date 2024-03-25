Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan house fire, 5th and Lincoln, 2 displaced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 25, 2024 8:01am CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sheboygan Fire Department

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Two people are displaced following a house fire in Sheboygan on Monday, March 25.

Firefighters were called out to the area of 5th Street and Lincoln Avenue around 5:15 a.m. 

Upon arrival, crews found fire coming from the second-floor windows. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two residents are displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported. 

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage. 