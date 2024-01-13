Sheboygan County I-43 closure, recovery of multiple semis
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A stretch of Interstate 43 northbound was shut down Saturday night in Sheboygan County.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure – which began around 5:30 p.m. – was to recover multiple semi-trucks. WisDOT said the closure is expected to last two hours. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at County Highway XX.
The sheriff's office issued a tow ban during the winter storm Friday for vehicles that were not obstructing roadways; that ban was lifted Saturday morning.
