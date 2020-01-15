WEST ALLIS -- With a Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport employee fighting for his life -- on a ventilator at a West Allis hospital as a result of the coronavirus, loved ones used their voices in an effort to reach him Wednesday -- while practicing social distancing.The Govan family asked hospital officials if they could simply pray outside, and officials agreed, provided they kept their distance, and stayed with their family members.Shamicka Govan said two things brought her to her husband more than 20 years ago.

April 15