TSA on masks for 4th of July travelers flying out of MKE: 'This is what the CDC recommends'
MILWAUKEE -- The Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) new “Stay Healthy.
$6.1M in FAA infrastructure grants awarded to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday, June 30 that the Trump Administration will award nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands.The money includes $6.1 million designated for extending a taxiway and rehabilitating a runway at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.A news release says these grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects.
'Wear a face covering:' What summer travelers need to know before they head to the airport
MILWAUKEE -- As more travelers take to the skies this summer, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) has important travel information to share as passenger traffic gradually returns.To limit the amount of people in each area, and to provide for the safest experience possible, passengers are asked to do the following:
'Truck went by me and then BAM:' Dump truck with bed in the air strikes bridge
MILWAUKEE -- A truck driver escaped without injury on Thursday, May 21 after the dump truck he was driving struck a bridge near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
'It's been tough:' Wauwatosa family reunited after weeks apart due to COVID-19 travel restrictions
MILWAUKEE -- A Wauwatosa family is finally back together and all back in Wisconsin.Kate Bertram's husband and daughters went to Arizona for spring break while she stayed home because of work.
'He'll feel my presence:' Family prays for Mitchell Airport worker, on a ventilator due to COVID-19
WEST ALLIS -- With a Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport employee fighting for his life -- on a ventilator at a West Allis hospital as a result of the coronavirus, loved ones used their voices in an effort to reach him Wednesday -- while practicing social distancing.The Govan family asked hospital officials if they could simply pray outside, and officials agreed, provided they kept their distance, and stayed with their family members.Shamicka Govan said two things brought her to her husband more than 20 years ago.
Mitchell International TSA officer making masks for seniors, frontline workers
MILWAUKEE -- By day, she is one of the hundreds of men and women who keep us safe at the airports.
Mitchell Airport parking employee who works in baggage claim tested positive for COVID-19
MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport baggage claim employee tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday, March 31.In a news release, airport officials said the Interflight Parking employee works in the ground transportation booth located on the Baggage claim roadway.The individual was last at MKE on Thursday, March 26, and worked third shift.Airport officials noted steps taken to restrict access to those areas where the individual worked and to sanitize those areas.
'I do feel I was better protected:' Man in hazmat suit at Mitchell Airport explains why he wore it
MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News on Sunday, March 8 shared photos and video from a viewer that showed a man wearing a hazmat suit at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Saturday, March 7 on a flight to Fort Myers, Florida.
Mitchell International Airport gets $600K to rehab its largest runway: 'Improving aviation safety'
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport landed on Wednesday, Feb. 19 a major grant to rehab its primary runway.
TSA finds loaded handgun in woman's carry-on bag at Mitchell Intl. Airport
MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 13, when they detected a purple 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets including one in the chamber, in her carry-on bag.
Headed somewhere warm this winter? Check your coat at Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE -- Headed somewhere warm this winter?
'Rapidly evolving situation:' 7 people now tested for coronavirus in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- There is new information on coronavirus testing in Wisconsin.
Health officials monitor outbreak of coronavirus, worry it will 'become more virulent'
MILWAUKEE -- Health officials are closely monitoring an outbreak caused by a new strain of coronavirus out of Wuhan, China.
'People just aren't thinking:' TSA finds loaded gun in man's coat at Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE -- An Ozaukee County man on Tuesday morning, Jan. 21 was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with a firearm at Mitchell International Airport.
'Pretty disturbing:' Number of guns being found by TSA on the rise across the country
MILWAUKEE -- The number of guns being found by TSA is on the rise all across the country -- including airports in Wisconsin.
Number of guns caught at Wisconsin airports increased in 2019, mirrors national trend
MILWAUKEE -- The Transportation Security Administration revealed on Thursday, Jan. 26 that its officers stopped 24 handguns at the Wisconsin airport checkpoints in 2019.
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport gets a makeover, includes 22 new stores and restaurants
MILWAUKEE -- There's a major makeover in Milwaukee -- but unless you're traveling you may not have seen it.