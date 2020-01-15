$6.1M in FAA infrastructure grants awarded to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

$6.1M in FAA infrastructure grants awarded to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday, June 30 that the Trump Administration will award nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands.The money includes $6.1 million designated for extending a taxiway and rehabilitating a runway at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.A news release says these grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects.

'He'll feel my presence:' Family prays for Mitchell Airport worker, on a ventilator due to COVID-19

'He'll feel my presence:' Family prays for Mitchell Airport worker, on a ventilator due to COVID-19

WEST ALLIS -- With a Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport employee fighting for his life -- on a ventilator at a West Allis hospital as a result of the coronavirus, loved ones used their voices in an effort to reach him Wednesday -- while practicing social distancing.The Govan family asked hospital officials if they could simply pray outside, and officials agreed, provided they kept their distance, and stayed with their family members.Shamicka Govan said two things brought her to her husband more than 20 years ago.

Mitchell Airport parking employee who works in baggage claim tested positive for COVID-19

Mitchell Airport parking employee who works in baggage claim tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport baggage claim employee tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday, March 31.In a news release, airport officials said the Interflight Parking employee works in the ground transportation booth located on the Baggage claim roadway.The individual was last at MKE on Thursday, March 26, and worked third shift.Airport officials noted steps taken to restrict access to those areas where the individual worked and to sanitize those areas.

TSA finds loaded handgun in woman's carry-on bag at Mitchell Intl. Airport

TSA finds loaded handgun in woman's carry-on bag at Mitchell Intl. Airport

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 13, when they detected a purple 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets including one in the chamber, in her carry-on bag.