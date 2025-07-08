TSA ends shoe removal rule; Milwaukee airport travelers react

The Brief The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ended the nearly two-decade-long policy requiring airport travelers to remove their shoes at TSA security checkpoints. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the policy change on Tuesday, July 8. TSA has required removal of shoes for all passengers, besides those with TSA PreCheck, since 2006.



The next time you catch a flight, you might get through the security checkpoint a little quicker.

What we know:

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the policy change on Tuesday, July 8. Noem said this move will increase hospitality for travelers, streamline the TSA security checkpoint process and reduce wait times.

As Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has a space set aside for "recombobulating," they are hoping the process is now a little easier.

Local perspective:

Many Milwaukee airport travelers did not know anything was different on Tuesday until moving through TSA security checkpoints.

Roy Braatz found out through FOX6 News.

"You know, I specifically wore flip-flops for that purpose — just to make it easier," he said.

And like Braatz, Louann Berka of Sussex says it's overdue.

"It's just, I know they did it during 9/11. And I just think — I don't know why you have to take your shoes off if you're going through the scanner and everything," Burka said. "I would think that would catch something."

The backstory:

TSA has required removal of shoes for all passengers, besides those with TSA PreCheck, since 2006.

The rule was a response to a British terrorist's attempt to detonate a homemade "shoe bomb" while on board a flight just months after 9/11.

Dig deeper:

Noem said with big events coming to the U.S. next year, it was time. She also said the rule change is the result of a review of TSA policies.

Noem said there is still a chance you might have to take your shoes off if chosen for additional screening. She also said this isn’t Real ID exclusive, it’s for everybody.

What they're saying:

Jay Arnston said he'll be thinking twice about the footwear he packs from now on.

"I thought about wearing Crocs, just because it's really easy," he said.

He also added he hopes this will reduce stress for people as they move through security.

"You know, tiny tweaks can have really large changes for people," Arnston said.