Summer travel: TSA at Milwaukee airport offers tips, update on Real ID

The Brief Milwaukee airport officials held a news conference on Tuesday ahead of this year’s summer travel season. Airport officials provided tips on how to pack your carry-on, best practices for avoiding prohibited items and adhering to the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Officials also shared an update on REAL ID compliance.



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials with the Transportation Security Administration held a news conference on Tuesday, June 10, ahead of this year’s busy summer travel season.

"Please arrive early. Airports, much like highways, do have higher traffic surges, and in some cases, construction delays that occur. Plan to arrive at the airport is plenty of time to check in, check your bags, and complete our screening process," said Mark Lendvay, Federal Security Director, TSA Wisconsin.

Airport officials provided tips on how to pack your carry-on, best practices for avoiding prohibited items and adhering to the 3-1-1 liquids rule.

Officials also shared an update on REAL ID compliance and reminded passengers about other acceptable forms of ID.

"In Milwaukee, our busiest time is the early morning hours. During the hours of 4 a.m. to 6.30 a.m., travelers departing in the morning can expect our queues to be full, and aircraft to be full as well, with about a 95% load factor," said Lendvay.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

How to get a REAL ID

What you can do:

For those who want to upgrade to a REAL ID, the DMV has an online tool. The Driver License Guide will review what documents a customer needs and will provide a printable checklist of what’s required to get a REAL ID. A list of the required documents is available on the DMV's website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When all the documents are ready, customers may make an appointment at a DMV for faster service or stop in. DMV staff will review the information.

There is no additional fee for a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID, according to the Wisconsin DMV. If a person upgrades to REAL ID at the time of renewing their driver license, they pay the renewal fee – typically $34. If they are upgrading to a REAL ID outside of their driver's license renewal, they would pay the $14 duplicate or replacement card fee.

In most cases, the Wisconsin DMV said customers receive their driver's license or ID card within 7-10 business days. TSA does not accept the paper receipt as proof of REAL ID.

Security/TSA

What we know:

Planning ahead and packing properly can facilitate the screening process and ease your travel experience at the airport.

Carry-on baggage screening in standard lanes

What we know:

Food: In most cases, food or snacks such as fruit, health bars, and sandwiches can stay inside your carry-on bag. There are special instructions for liquids, gels, and aerosols, as well as for baby food, breast milk and medically necessary items.

Packing: If you are preparing for your flight, be aware that how and what you pack can impact the screening process. Be sure that you check for prohibited items and remember to follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule