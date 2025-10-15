article

The Brief Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will not play Noem's video message. In the video message, Noem blames Democrats for the government shutdown. Airports around the country have also said they will not play the video.



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is among a list of airports around the country that will not play a video message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Here's why.

Kristi Noem video

The backstory:

In the video message, Noem blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and its impacts on Transportation Security Administration operations and TSA's "top priority" is to help make travel pleasant and efficient while keeping passengers safe.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," she continues.

The shutdown has disrupted routine operations at some airports, leading to flight delays. Democrats say any deal to reopen the government has to address their health care demands, and Republicans say they won’t negotiate until they agree to fund the government. Some medical insurance premiums would double if Congress fails to renew the subsidy payments that expire Dec. 31.