Spirit Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Detroit

article

The Brief Spirit Airlines will add new nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Detroit, Michigan, starting June 13. In addition, Spirit is making these new Milwaukee flights affordable with introductory fares as low as $37 each way. Spirit’s new flights from MKE will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft featuring eight "Big Front Seats" and 174 standard seats.



Spirit Airlines announced on Wednesday, April 16 plans to add new nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Detroit, Michigan beginning June 13.

What we know:

Spirit now offers nonstop flights from Milwaukee to/from nine locations: Baltimore, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, and Tampa. (Note: some destinations are served seasonally.)

Additionally, Spirit is making these new Milwaukee flights affordable with introductory fares as low as $37 each way. The new flights will operate to/from MKE twice per week.

What they're saying:

"At less than an hour of flight time, these new flights to the Motor City are significantly faster than dealing with the six-hour drive and Chicago traffic delays," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "With these new flights, travelers can fly from our hometown airport and enjoy low fares on weekend trips to Detroit this summer."

The links below detail the specific schedules for each of the recent route additions:

Spirit’s new flights from MKE will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft featuring eight "Big Front Seats" and 174 standard seats. All flights are available for booking now at Spirit.com or on the Spirit Airlines mobile app.