Milwaukee airport, Make-A-Wish unveil new 'Kids Zones'

The Brief Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin unveiled new children's play areas. The "Make-A-Wish Kids Zones" are free to use and open 24/7.



The "Make-A-Wish Kids Zones" are located on Concourse C and Concourse D. The airport said the remodeled spaces feature updated play equipment, new custom carpeting and more. The flooring depicts Milwaukee’s great lake and the airport's longest runway, Runway 1L or "One Left."

The Kids Zones are free to use and open 24/7.

Why you should care:

Around 75% of wishes granted by Make-A-Wish involve air travel, the airport said, and the new Kids Zones offer a refreshed space for children and their parents to relax and play.

Make-A-Wish Kids Zones at airport (Courtesy: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport)

Official statements

What they're saying:

MKE Airport Director Brian Dranzik:

"It was a natural fit to partner with Make-A-Wish on our updated children’s play areas. MKE and Make-A-Wish share a long history together, and many wish children have traveled through our Airport as part of their wishes coming true."

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin's Forrest Doolen:

"Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is thrilled to partner with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on the new Kids Zone play areas on Concourse C and D. These spaces will give children and their families joy during their travels and highlight the need for airline miles to help grant wishes for kids battling critical illnesses."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

"Many other airports don’t offer inclusive, family-friendly amenities like this. I commend Brian and his team for working to bring this exciting new space to fruition and continuing to create an airport travel experience that is second to none."