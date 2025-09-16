Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport construction; new concourse

The Brief Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport kicked off construction on the Concourse E Redevelopment Project. The current Concourse E structure will be demolished. A new concourse will be built to accommodate both domestic and international arrivals and departures.



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport held a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 16 to kickoff construction on the Concourse E Redevelopment Project.

What we know:

This $95 million project will re-imagine Concourse E and increase Milwaukee's capacity for both international and domestic air travel.

The project is funded entirely through airport revenue, bonding, and federal support, including $13.5 million in federal funding that County Executive Crowley worked to secure.

What they're saying:

The project is expected to be completed in 2027.