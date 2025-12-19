Frontier Airlines offering nonstop service from Milwaukee to Atlanta

article

The Brief Frontier Airlines has launched nonstop service between Milwaukee and Atlanta. With the new service, operating twice per week, Frontier will serve six destinations nonstop from MKE. Frequency and times are subject to change.



Frontier Airlines launched new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, Dec. 19.

New service

What we know:

With the new service, operating twice per week, Frontier will serve six destinations nonstop from MKE, exemplifying the airline’s impressive network growth across the U.S, Caribbean and Latin America.

To celebrate, America’s Low Fare Airline is offering fares starting at $49.*

What they're saying:

We are thrilled to begin offering Milwaukee-area consumers this new affordable service to Atlanta as we continue to grow," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. "From our expanding network to our new First Class experience on the way, there are many exciting things on the horizon for America’s Low Fare Airline."

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check www.flyfrontier.com for additional details.

Promotional fare offer

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Dec. 30, 2025. Sale fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of the week, Jan. 5, 2026, through Apr. 13, 2026. The following travel blackout dates apply: Mar. 9, 31, 2026; Apr. 1-6, 2026. 14-day advance purchase is required. Not all markets are available for all dates of travel.

Round trip purchase is not required. All travel rules will apply, including Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage.