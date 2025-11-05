Spirit Airlines discontinues service in Milwaukee starting January 2026

article

The Brief Spirit Airlines will end service at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Jan. 8, 2026. The decision is part of a plan to align with a smaller fleet and focus on their strongest markets. Spirit is also cutting service in Phoenix, Rochester, and St. Louis, and will offer refunds to affected passengers.



Spirit Airlines confirmed for FOX6 News that it will discontinue service at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport effective Jan. 8, 2026.

"As part of our efforts to better position the airline for the future, we have adjusted our 2026 schedule to better align with our smaller operating fleet and focus on our strongest performing markets. This includes the difficult decision to discontinue service at Milwaukee (MKE), Phoenix (PHX), Rochester (ROC) and St. Louis (STL), effective Jan. 8, 2026, and discontinue seasonal service at Bucaramanga, Colombia (BGA), effective Jan. 13, 2026.

"We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience and will reach out to those with affected travel plans to notify them of their options, including a refund. Thank you to our partners and Guests in these communities for their support over the years."

