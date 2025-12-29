American Airlines adds daily flights from Milwaukee to Chicago O’Hare

article

The Brief American Airlines will add two new daily flights between Milwaukee and Chicago beginning in February. The expansion increases Milwaukee-to-Chicago service to six peak daily departures and improves global connectivity. American said it is restoring pre-pandemic flight levels at O’Hare as part of a broader Chicago hub expansion.



American Airlines is expanding service at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, adding new daily flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport to boost connectivity and global travel options for southeastern Wisconsin passengers.

What we know:

Beginning in February, the airline will add two new daily flights between Milwaukee and Chicago, bringing the total to six peak daily departures. The expansion gives travelers more flexibility for trips to Chicago and additional access to American’s broader network, including more than 180 destinations worldwide via O’Hare.

The added Milwaukee flights are part of a broader spring expansion at O’Hare, where American recently introduced 100 new daily departures to 75 destinations. The airline said the move reflects its continued focus on strengthening its Chicago hub with expanded service, improved travel experiences and more premium options.

What they're saying:

"Chicago is one of the nation’s largest cities and a key hub for both business and tourism — welcoming travelers from around the world for economic opportunities and to experience its diverse culture, lakefront beaches and top-notch architecture and museums," said Franco Tedeschi, American’s vice president of domestic airports and strategic partnerships. "But the impact of service to Chicago goes far beyond the city itself to connect Milwaukee to communities across the globe and give travelers more access to American’s expansive global network and beyond."

What you can do:

Tickets for the new flights are now available for purchase through American’s mobile app and on its website.

