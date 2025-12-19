TSA at Mitchell International Airport: Holiday travel tips, REAL ID reminder

The Brief TSA at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Friday provided travel tips and a REAL ID reminder ahead of the holiday rush. The TSA discussed steps to take at home to pack smart and reminded passengers about the importance of bringing a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license.



With holiday travel in full swing, officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are offering helpful tips, so Milwaukee travelers are prepared to get through the checkpoint safely and efficiently.

The TSA discussed steps to take at home to pack smart and reminded passengers about the importance of bringing a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or other acceptable form of ID to the checkpoint.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by The Transportation Security Administration.



