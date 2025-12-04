Frontier Airlines offering nonstop service from Milwaukee for spring break

article

The Brief Frontier Airlines is offering nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Las Vegas and Phoenix for spring break. With the new routes, launching in March for a limited time, Frontier will serve six destinations nonstop from MKE. Frequency and times are subject to change.



Frontier Airlines has announced new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for spring break.

Launching in March for a limited time, Frontier will serve six destinations nonstop from MKE. To celebrate, they are offering fares starting at $69*.

What they're saying:

"There’s a lot to be excited about as we head into 2026—from expanding our network to rolling out our new First Class experience – and we’re thrilled to offer Milwaukee-area consumers even more affordable spring break flight options as we continue to grow with new nonstop service to Las Vegas and Phoenix," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines.

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check www.flyfrontier.com for additional details.

Promotional fare offer

What we know:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Dec. 10, 2025. Sale fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of the week, Mar. 6, 2026, through Apr. 13, 2026. Not all markets are available for all dates of travel. Round trip purchase is not required.

All travel rules will apply, including Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage.