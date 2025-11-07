Government shutdown; traveling by air expected to lead to delays

The Brief FAA is cutting flights at 40 busy airports (not Milwaukee), causing delays elsewhere. Milwaukee travelers were fine, but connecting flights face major disruptions (up to four-hour delays reported). The cut will total 10% by next Friday; officials urge Congress to end the shutdown.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is cutting back flights at the country's busiest airports. While Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is not on the list, you will have to prepare for delays.

Prepare for flight delays

What they're saying:

On Friday, Nov. 7, life was running smoothly at Milwaukee's airport. Airline passengers seemed unphased.

"So far, no problems," said Joyce Britt, who was flying home to Los Angeles.

"It seemed to be a little bit lighter than normal. My flight arrived on time, and turnover was prompt and we left on time and got in early," said Conrad Baumeister, who arrived home in Milwaukee.

The FAA asked for a temporary cut in flights at 40 busy airports, but not at Mitchell. It does include places you might fly for connections – like Chicago and Detroit.

Passengers impacted

What we know:

Zack Bowe started his journey to Milwaukee in Philadelphia early on Friday.

"It was crazy. I’ve flown the last three months for work every other weekend, and it’s been smooth, really easy. Today, there was a lot going on," Bowe said. "It was stressful getting there this morning."

Bowe did not have major problems until he reached Chicago.

"I got an update: four-hour delay. Uh!" Bowe exclaimed. "My flight got delayed at least three or four different times.

Working without pay

Dig deeper:

In Milwaukee and across the country, air traffic controllers are working without pay during the shutdown.

The FAA started Friday with a 4% cut in flights at the 40 airports. By next Friday, Nov. 14, it ramps up to a total of 10% cut.

What they're saying:

"There’s a very easy solution: Let's open the government up," said Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy. "Let's pay our controllers and reduce the pressure. That's not happening. The Senate actually is going home this weekend. As many people here can't get home. The Senate goes home. They should be here every day, every weekend, every week, trying to find a deal so we can open the government back up."

FAA officials said they based it on a review of safety data, including confidential reports from pilots and air traffic controllers, showing increased stress on the system, which increases risk.